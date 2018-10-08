Cook up your apples to last through winter



You can use regular apple butter if desired, simply follow recipe using apple cider or juice instead of mulled apple cider.

2 large apples, peeled, halved, cored and chopped small.

2 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 cups mulled cider *

Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered until apples are disintegrated and mixture has thickened, about 15-20 minutes.

If the liquid has evaporated and the apples are still chunky and firm, add more cider and continue cooking. You should help the apples along by using a potato masher or fork while they are cooking.

* You should have twice as much cider as you do total diced apples. If you only have 1 1/2 cups diced apples, use 3 cups cider. To mull cider, simply bring 2 cups cider to a simmer with 2-3 tablespoon whole mulling spices (see below). I would recommend buying mulling spices pre made for a simpler, hassle-free preparation. But if you decide you want to make your own, here is my recipe.

Apple cider Mulling Spices

For 1 quart of cider, use: Two 3 inch cinnamon sticks, crushed, 3 star anise, two 2 inch strips orange peel, two 2 inch strips lemon peel, 4 whole cloves, 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg, 2 teaspoons allspice berries and 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or 1/2 teaspoon crystallized

You can either just dump this mixture into a quart of apple cider and simmer for as long as you like, straining before drinking, or tie everything up in a cheesecloth and let it float in your simmering cider.