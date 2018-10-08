Cook up your apples to last through winter
The Yankee Chef | Oct 08, 2018
By Jim Bailey
You can use regular apple butter if desired, simply follow recipe using apple cider or juice instead of mulled apple cider.
2 large apples, peeled, halved, cored and chopped small.
2 tablespoon butter or margarine
2 cups mulled cider *
Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered until apples are disintegrated and mixture has thickened, about 15-20 minutes.
If the liquid has evaporated and the apples are still chunky and firm, add more cider and continue cooking. You should help the apples along by using a potato masher or fork while they are cooking.
* You should have twice as much cider as you do total diced apples. If you only have 1 1/2 cups diced apples, use 3 cups cider. To mull cider, simply bring 2 cups cider to a simmer with 2-3 tablespoon whole mulling spices (see below). I would recommend buying mulling spices pre made for a simpler, hassle-free preparation. But if you decide you want to make your own, here is my recipe.
Apple cider Mulling Spices
For 1 quart of cider, use: Two 3 inch cinnamon sticks, crushed, 3 star anise, two 2 inch strips orange peel, two 2 inch strips lemon peel, 4 whole cloves, 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg, 2 teaspoons allspice berries and 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or 1/2 teaspoon crystallized
You can either just dump this mixture into a quart of apple cider and simmer for as long as you like, straining before drinking, or tie everything up in a cheesecloth and let it float in your simmering cider.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
