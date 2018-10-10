By Shawn Cunningham

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Free Range Restaurant on the Chester Green was sold on Tuesday, Oct. 2, but the new owner says nothing much will change.

Chef Jason Tostrup, who came on board at the restaurant in October 2017, bought the business from owners Rick and Anne Paterno who opened the Free Range in 2014, and will continue to own the building.

“Not much will change,” said Rick Paterno. “Jason has been running the place for the past six months.”

Tostrup agreed, saying there would be some exciting additions in the future, but that the feel of the place would remain the same.

The newly minted chef/owner is well-known in the area dining scene. In his eight and a half years at the Inn at Weathersfield, Tostrup’s work was recognized with Bon Appetit Magazine’s “Top Ten Hot Culinary Inns of America” and as “Best Restaurant in Vermont” by Foder’s Guide in 2011.

“Anne and I are happy to have created something for someone of Jason’s caliber take over,” said Paterno.

“This is the most motivated I’ve ever felt,” said Tostrup.

Three area projects to receive $867,325 in state tax incentives

Outer Limits Brewery, planned for 60 Village Green in Proctorsville, has been named one of 16 projects in Vermont to receive a tax incentive package. The Outer Limits tax credit, worth $147,325, will help bring the $1.25 million project to fruition.

The owners have begun construction to open a new commercial brewery and a 106-seat pub/tasting room in a formerly empty two-story building in the center of Proctorsville. According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Outer Limits will use the tax credits to support construction of a renovated entryway along with mandated code improvements in the historic structure.

The proposed brewery and pub/tasting room is expected to create 11 full times jobs and will provide both retail and wholesale sales to support growing area tourism.

Two of the other projects will take place in Springfield.

The Black River Innovative Campus, proposed for the former Park Street School at 60 Park St., has been awarded a tax incentive of $355,000 for its $15.5 million project to create a mixed-use facility with continued community use of the gymnasium; shared use of the 800-seat auditorium as a multi purpose venue for arts, music, and performances; and adaptive use of former office and classroom spaces into a high-tech business accelerator and innovation center offering co-working and office space, and 20 studio apartments.

This historic building was constructed between 1895 and 1929 and served Springfield as a grammar, middle and high school over 75 years.

The Woolson Block, at 39 Main St., has been awarded tax credits of $365,000 on an $8 million project. In early 2016, the building was closed by the Vermont Division of Fire Safety for code violations and fell vacant. New owners intend to rehab the building to include approximately 3,400 square feet of first floor commercial space; 15 affordable rental apartments on the second and third floors; and a youth transitional housing program. In December of 2017, the state awarded the project a $400,000 grant.

The building was built in 1868 by the president of a Springfield machine tool company.

The total amount in tax incentives allocated is $2.8 million for 16 projects that will support more than $324 million in downtown and village center construction and rehabilitation efforts.

To learn about all the projects, click here.

— Cynthia Prairie

One Credit celebrates renovated Chester branch

One Credit Union brushed off the last of the construction dust with a two-day celebration on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at its newly renovated Chester.

“While big banks are closing branches in many areas we serve, One Credit Union is here to stay. Moreover, I’m happy to say, we are investing in the Chester community,” said One Credit Union President and CEO Brett Smith. The new branch brings the latest technology and allows for a more efficient, collaborative and consultative approach with members.

“Our goal is to help our members achieve their financial goals. We need to work side by side with our clients to find the best solutions to meet the needs of consumers and businesses in Chester,” said retail manager Kevin DeRosa.

To celebrate, the Credit Union hosted new friends, neighbors and current members with food, games and prizes. Two electric scooters were raffled off to Ryan Spittle and Brenda Martin. To further demonstrate its commitment to the communities it serves, One Credit Union made a $5 donation on behalf of each visitor over the two-day event. At the concluding ribbon cutting ceremony, Brett Smith presented a $500 gift to Meals on Wheels, as well as a $500 check to Make-A-Wish Vermont.

One Credit Union is based in Springfield, and has five other branches: Chester, Barre, Essex and Vergennes in Vermont and Claremont, N.H.

— Press release