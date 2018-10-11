Saxtons River collaborative hosts resiliency forum

The Saxtons River Watershed Collaborative, a group of residents and town officials from within the watershed, will host the “Resilient Roads Community Forum” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the Saxtons River Elementary School gymnasium, 15 School St.

The event will host the road foremen from the towns within the Saxtons River watershed — Grafton, Westminster, Rockingham, Athens and Windham — as they discuss their work, and how it impacts flood resilience and water quality in these communities. Participants will also have an opportunity to experience watershed and flood dynamics first-hand at the stream flume table.

In many ways, road crews are the “flood first responders” for these towns. During big storm events, when most people are hunkered down in their homes, road crews are on-call to survey and repair damage and be on the scene when problems arise. Additionally, their work has meaningful implications for how shared infrastructure is impacted with ever-increasing storm intensity, and the water quality of the streams.

This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

To learn more about the SRWC, click here or contact Margo Ghia at the Windham County Natural Resource Conservation District at 802-689-3024 or windhamcountynrcd@gmail.com.