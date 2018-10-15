Discover pumpkin pie’s second cousin



It is that time of year again, but I started a little early because my son was bugging me for pumpkin pie. I wanted to make something that he could take to school with him instead of plain pie and this is the result. He loved it and I think you will too!

1 (97-ounce) package graham crackers, crushed

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1 cup canned pumpkin

6 ounces (half a 12 oz. can) evaporated milk

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

8 ounces mini marshmallows

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

In a small bowl, thoroughly blend first 6 ingredients and pour into prepared pan. Lightly press down on the bottom and up the sides only about a half inch; set aside.

In another bowl, add next 5 ingredients and beat until smooth with an electric mixer or whisk.

Pour over graham cracker crumbs and bake 30-32 minutes, or until firm in the center. Remove from oven and turn on broiler.

Scatter marshmallows evenly over the top and place on broiler rack at least 3 inches from heat source.

Cook for about 1 minute or so, or until marshmallows are browned.You may need to rotate pan to evenly brown.

Remove from oven and immediately cut into desired squares.

Cool slightly before eating or completely chill.