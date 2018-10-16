Community & Arts Events: Oct. 20 – Oct. 25

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Oct. 20: Hike up Stratton Mountain to Stratton Pond

Join the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section for a late color season hike up Stratton Mountain from the Kelley Stand Road, down to Stratton Pond and back. The total distance is 11 miles with 1800 miles elevation gain, moderate hike except for the distance.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, meet at 8 a.m. at the Bondville Post Office 43 Vermont Route 30 in Bondville to car pool to the trailhead. Bring extra layers, hat, gloves or mittens, raincoat just in case, headlamp just in case, lunch and snacks, poles are helpful for the downhill. Reservations mandatory contact Dave Ratti at dbrspruce@gmail.com or 802-366-0698 to reserve your space.

Oct. 20: ‘A Ghost Story’ screens at Heald Auditorium

R-rated, A Ghost Story is a 2017 American film about the supernatural, written and directed by David Lowery. It stars Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, Will Oldham, Sonia Acevedo, Rob Zabrecky, and Liz Franke.

This is the tale of a man who dies young and lingers around the property where he and his wife once lived. He walks around mute, wearing a white sheet with eyeholes cut out of it.

Hosted by the Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium, the film runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall at 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

The movie is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank and water by FOLA. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website at www.fola.us or email info@fola.us.

Oct. 20: Folk duo Sound an Echo performs at Immanuel Church

Stone Church Arts brings the minimalist folk style of fiddlers Rachael Kilgour and Sara Pajunen, known as Sound an Echo, to its concert series at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 in the chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Kilgour is a classically trained violinist studying contemporary improvisation and Pajunen is a sound artist, composer and an acclaimed progressive practitioner of Nordic folk music. Pajunen’s sonic-focused aesthetic and Kilgour’s fluency in storyline combine artfully in songs from their childhoods and family origins.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Oct. 21: Learn about the gift of the ordinary



The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Rev. Buffy Boke’s sermon “Walking on the Floor” at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 211 North St. in the historic Chester Stone Village.

Sometimes we are so concerned with the dramatic events occurring in the world and around us, we neglect to notice the gift of the ordinary. Soloist Julane Deener will sing The Stars are With the Voyager. Choir will sing a chant Return Again.

A coffee hour follows the service. The public is invited to attend. For more information, email Firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com or visit chestervtuu.org.

Oct. 21: Four weeks of Vermont Voices 2018 kicks off



Each fall, Phoenix Books Misty Valley invites Vermont authors to share their work. This year, the series features Joseph A Citro, Matthys Levy, Yvonne Daley and Archer Mayor. Vermont Voices events take place at the store, 2 p.m., 58 Common St. in Chester, and are free and open to the public. Copies of the featured title will be available for attendees to purchase and have signed.

Joseph A. Citro kicks off the series at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21. The author and folklorist offers insight into the folklore, hauntings, ghost stories, paranormal activity and occult happenings of New England.

Other dates include on Sunday, Oct. 28, when Matthys Levy gives a talk on his new novel, Building Eden, a thriller with subject matter the author is intimately familiar with.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, Yvonne Daley discusses Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks, and Radicals Moved to Vermont, a story of how young migrants, largely from the cities and suburbs of New York and Massachusetts, turned their backs on the establishment of the 1950s and moved to the backwoods of rural Vermont.

Archer Mayor will bring the series to its conclusion 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, with a talk on the latest Joe Gunther mystery, Bury the Lead.

For more information, call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

Oct. 25: Forum for Windsor County Senate, House candidates



Attend a candidates’ forum, which features the candidates for the Windsor County Senate seats as well as those seeking the Rutland-Windsor-2 House Seat from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall at 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

Following questions by the moderator, audience members will address questions to the candidates.

For more information, click here or call 802-228-7239, email info@fola.us or visit its website at www.fola.us.

