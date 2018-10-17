Carlton acquires Stocker Plumbing & Heating

©2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

After 50 years in the plumbing and heating business — the last 35 running his own company — Rich Stocker of Chester is packing up his pipes and handing his customer list over to the next generation of independent plumbers.

In addition to his “Rolodex” and other equipment, the owner of Stocker Plumbing & Heating, is turning over the keys to his truck to 30-year-old Frank Carleton, who has been in the trade for 12 years. Carlton started his own business — Carleton Plumbing & Heating — just last November.

Stocker, who will be moving to South Carolina with his wife Diane, co-owner of Chester Flowers, to be close to family, called Carleton “very meticulous. I didn’t want to leave my customers, who are or have become my friends, to just anyone. I wanted to recommend someone who is meticulous like me.”

Carleton, who is licensed to work in both Vermont and New Hampshire, can be reached at 802-236-0995 and f.carleton@outlook.com.

— Cynthia Prairie