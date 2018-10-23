Chester man wins Springfield Rotary prize; Whiting offers drug disposal envelopes

Chester man win Grand Prize from Springfield Rotary

Springfield Rotary Club President Jeff Mobus, pictured far right, presents a check for the $5,000 Grand Prize from this year’s Penny Sale, held this past Saturday, to Mark Germain of Chester.

Marlene Freeman of Springfield was the winner of the $500 Door Prize. The Springfield Rotary thanks all who attended, to those who purchased tickets to support the Penny Sale and to all of the businesses that donated prizes.

Whiting participates in Health Dept. drug disposal program

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is participating in a Vermont Department of Health program to provide pre-paid envelopes for the safe disposal of unused, expired or unwanted medications.

You can mail back over-the-counter medication, prescription medication, patches and ointments, pet medications and vitamins. Fill the bag with up to 8 ounces of medications (cross out or remove name and Rx number) or 4 ounces of liquid medications (tightly sealed and wrapped in paper towel). Seal the envelope, and bring it to any U.S. Post Office, hand it to your carrier or place in your mailbox for pick-up. You may not mail sharp objects, medical waste or marijuana products.

The Vermont Department of Health wants everyone to know that properly stored and properly discarded medication keeps everyone healthy. More than half of people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative, often straight out of the medicine cabinet. Always properly store current medications in a lock box or locked medicine cabinet. Medications that are not properly stored in your home can be a risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. And flushing medications or tossing them in the trash is a danger to our waterways and wildlife.

Statewide you may drop off unused medication at a kiosk at your local pharmacy or police station. The Chester Police Department has a secure drop box outside its office door at 556 Elm St.

For other locations, click here. The Whiting Library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information about the library call 802-875-2277 or email whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.