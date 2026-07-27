Op-ed: The operating system behind Vermont’s educational decline
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 27, 2026 | Comments 4
Last week, in a WCAX article on July 16, it was announced that the U.S. Department of Education has identified Vermont as “needing improvement” in supporting students with disabilities. This article also noted that “the last time Vermont met the federal requirements was 2018.”
At a glance, these two developments may appear unrelated; together they raise an important question: are we investing enough attention in improving how education is governed? 2018 also marked the first wave of forced school mergers under Act 46, with some communities having to permanently close their public schools two years later during Covid’s extended school shutdown in 2020.
Vermont has spent nearly a decade reorganizing school governance through successive legislative initiatives, beginning with Act 46 (2015) and continuing through Act 73 (2025). Each promised structural improvement and cost efficiencies. During this same decade, the state’s special education performance deteriorated, educational spending continued to increase, and policymakers returned once again to debates over district organization rather than the effectiveness of governance itself.
To date, public discussion has focused almost entirely on AI in classrooms. Far less attention has been paid to AI’s potential to transform educational governance. AI deserves to be considered not only as classroom technology, but also as a governance technology. Governance is more than legislation or school board meetings. It is the system through which information is gathered, priorities are established, decisions are made, and institutions are held accountable. Viewed through this lens, AI is not simply another educational technology. It is an opportunity to modernize the operating system of educational governance.
Vermont has failed to meet federal special education requirements since 2018 while the number of students attending Vermont schools dwindles and the cost of operating our schools remains unsustainable. Those realities warrant more than another conversation about compliance. They warrant a thorough examination of whether Vermont’s educational governance model is equipped to meet today’s challenges.
The legislature spent much of the 2026 legislative session debating mandatory versus voluntary consolidation without reaching a resolution before adjournment, leaving school administrators and volunteer school board members to plan for another year without clear direction. Vermont has spent years talking about reforming schools when it is governance itself that must evolve.
Now that the U.S. Department of Education has told Vermont that it “needs intervention” in special education, it is time to examine underlying causes through a broader governance lens. A decade ago, Act 46 promised that consolidating school districts would improve efficiency and reduce costs. The fact is these goals have not yet been achieved. Educational spending continues to increase while the cost of living grows further out of step with Vermont’s economic opportunities. Rather than expecting schools alone to improve outcomes, we need to ask and answer whether Vermont’s governance model is helping or hindering their ability to do so.
Vermont’s educators and school-based leaders have demonstrated extraordinary resilience through consolidation, pandemic disruption, declining enrollment, fiscal pressures, and excessive waves of top-down reform. Before instructional strategies can be expected to solve yet another problem created elsewhere in the system, perhaps it is time for governance to become the object of improvement.
If Vermont wants to reverse its current trajectory, the first step is not another round of school improvement. It is modernizing the operating system behind educational governance and school accountability.
Artificial intelligence has received considerable attention as a classroom technology. Its even greater potential may lie in helping school boards, policymakers, and educational leaders synthesize complex information, evaluate alternatives, and make more transparent decisions. Strengthening governance in this way would not only improve Vermont’s ability to meet its federal obligations but also increase public confidence that educational policy is being guided by evidence, transparency, and thoughtful human judgment.
Kendra Rickerby, Ph.D., a resident of Proctorsville, is an independent education consultant whose work focuses on educational leadership, governance, and the strategic application of artificial intelligence across education and the public sector. She earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lesley University and a Certificate in Education Finance from Georgetown University’s Economics Lab. She has been head of school at both the Expeditionary School at Black River in Ludlow and the Compass School in Bellows Falls.
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Concerned Vermont citizens much more intelligent than myself predicted that Act 153 and then Act 46 would have disastrous results regarding costs and quality of education. The majority of Vermont’s voters paid no attention.
In 2016,seeing the negative direction of Vermont’s government run schools with the adoption of a curriculum that emphasizes social engineering instead of reading, writing and arithmetic we pulled our daughters out of GMUHS. We placed them in a small inexpensive classical education academy in NH.
This school had nearly zero computer technology. They had lots of pencil, paper and books. All the books were pre common core. Our daughters were encouraged at all times to develop HUMAN Intelligence. The end result of their education and that of their peers was to foster young adults who can think, create, adjust and solve problems without a hand held device. Students received a similar education to that of the greatest generation a century ago. For those of you who dont know history that is the generation that won World War 2 and made our republic an economic powerhouse.
This embrace of AI by education bureaucrats, and anyone else, to have it manage education governance and teach our children has far more damaging implications than what was predicted about ACT 46. The film “Idiocracy” comes to mind. I encourage all parents and taxpayers to push back hard on this proposal. Save your children. Learn about Homeschooling and any other available options.
@Wendy Dowst-McNaughton
That’s a great question. And no, I am not suggesting AI should make administrative decisions. Rather, I see AI as a thought partner and record-keeper that can help leaders make sense of today’s most pressing challenges. AI is well suited to synthesizing large amounts of information, identifying patterns, comparing alternatives, and surfacing questions that might otherwise be overlooked.
The responsibility for making decisions and being accountable for them remains entirely human and, in my view, is essential to what it means to lead well in the age of AI. I’m glad the article sparked your curiosity, and I appreciate you asking.
I hope our paths cross in our shared neighborhood sometime soon so we can continue the conversation in person.
Could not have put it better!~
Are you arguing that we use AI for our administrative decision making? How does this work? Fascinating idea.