To the editor: Springfield schools benefit from an evening of laughs

More than 200 people attended this year’s Springfield Schools PTA Comedy Night Fundraiser grossing over $10,000. This year, the event took place on Sept. 29 at The Great Hall, at 100 River St., part of the revitalized building once home to the Fellows Gear Shaper Factory.

Comedians Tom Hayes, Kyle Crawford, and EJ Edmonds kept the crowd entertained, filling the hall with laughter. Trout River Brewery and Cuppity Kakes, two growing Springfield businesses, were on hand to sell refreshments to attendees.

“We took a chance with a new venue this year, but it allowed us to offer additional ambiance including being surrounded by inspiring artwork from local artists on display in the Hall,” said Meredith Kelley ,the PTA Comedy Night Fundraiser chair. “We are excited about being an event that brings together the community, utilizing new spaces and celebrating Springfield’s revitalization.”

The art exhibition, “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art” opened only days before the Comedy event, features 12 artists using a variety of mediums.

Last year’s comedy event raised more than $7,500. Since the event began in 2016, the PTA has awarded $12,500 of Comedy Night funds to the Union Street and Elm Hill Elementary schools. The funds are supporting school activities and projects to benefit all students. Event profits have been used to enhance the Elm Hill playground, to bring in Montshire Science Museum workshops, to support and expand the Union Street gardens and to bring an artist in residence to work with students on a school-wide art installation. Proceeds from prior years will also fund author visits to the schools this year.

The PTA gives special thanks to the 2018 PTA Comedy event sponsors Kelley Sales and Service and Gurney Brothers Construction, both of Springfield. This year’s event also welcomed new partners, HB Energy Solutions, Jerry Farnum – State Farm Insurance, Ultimate Auto Body, and Undercover Tent Rental LLC.

Other donors include the following local businesses and people:

All-4-One, Advanced Skin Care, Alison Sylvester Young Living Essential Oils, Alva Waste;

Ben Fuller, Black Rock Steakhouse, Boccaccio’s, Boston Red Sox, Bromley Mountain;

Clever Cow Designs, Crown Point Country Club, Cuppity Kakes;

Dartmouth College Athletic Department, Debbie’s Sweet Creations, Denise E. Photography-Denise Hunter, Drew’s Organics;

Endless Creations Pottery, Family Fun Zone and Arcade, Flying Crow Coffee;

HB Energy Solutions, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, Heritage Bakery and Deli, hozzlebozzle-Caitlin Christiana, Irving Oil;

Jake’s South Street Market, Joe’s Discount Beverage, Loyal Order of Moose, Springfield Lodge 679, MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, Marie Gelineau – Premier Designs, Martha Tarbell – Pampered Chef Consultant, Meredith and Patrick Kelley, Mona Frye, Montshire Museum of Science, Mr. G’s Liquidation Centers of Vermont and New Hampshire;

Okemo Mt. Resort, Residence Inn by Marriott Lebanon, N.H., River Valley Credit Union, Riverside Restaurant, Scott and Dee Richardson;

Shaw’s Supermarkets, SHS/RMS Athletic Director Rich Saypack, Springfield Art Gym, Springfield Booster Club, Springfield Community Players, Springfield Garden Club,

The Copper Fox, The Dance Factory, The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, the Free Range Restaurant, The Gintofs, The Hartness House Inn and Tavern, The Southern Pie Company, the Subway,

the Vermont Country Store, Tina’s Hallmark Shop, Up Your Alley, Villagers, Willow Farm, Woodbury Florist and Young’s Furniture and Appliances.

Thanks to all who donated and turned out to support Springfield schools!

Sincerely,

Mary Krueger

President

Meredith Kelley

Comedy Night chair

Springfield Schools PTA