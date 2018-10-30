Where and when to vote on Nov. 6
Tuesday, Nov. 6 is Election Day. Residents of area towns can find their polling place and voting hours below. For questions about registration, early voting, absentee voting or other issues call your town clerk at the number listed.
Andover
Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 875-2765
Baltimore
Baltimore Town Hall, 1902 Baltimore Road.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 263-5274
Cavendish
Proctorsville Fire Station, 513 Main St.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 226-7291
Chester
Chester Town Hall, Second floor, 556 Elm St.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 875-2173
Grafton
Grafton Town Office, 117 Main St.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 843-2419
Londonderry
Londonderry Town Office, 100 Old School St., South Londonderry.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 824-3356
Ludlow
Town Hall, Second floor, 37 Depot St.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 228-2828
Springfield
Riverside Middleschool, 13 Fairground Road.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 885-2104
Weston
Weston Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 824-6645
Windham
Windham Town Office, 5976 Windham Hill Road.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Clerk: 874-4211
