Where and when to vote on Nov. 6

Tuesday, Nov. 6 is Election Day. Residents of area towns can find their polling place and voting hours below. For questions about registration, early voting, absentee voting or other issues call your town clerk at the number listed.

Andover

Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 875-2765

Baltimore

Baltimore Town Hall, 1902 Baltimore Road.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 263-5274

Cavendish

Proctorsville Fire Station, 513 Main St.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 226-7291

Chester

Chester Town Hall, Second floor, 556 Elm St.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 875-2173

Grafton

Grafton Town Office, 117 Main St.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 843-2419

Londonderry

Londonderry Town Office, 100 Old School St., South Londonderry.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 824-3356

Ludlow

Town Hall, Second floor, 37 Depot St.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 228-2828

Springfield

Riverside Middleschool, 13 Fairground Road.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 885-2104

Weston

Weston Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 824-6645

Windham

Windham Town Office, 5976 Windham Hill Road.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Clerk: 874-4211