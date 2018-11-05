Chester Chatter: Our local heroes

By Ruthie Douglas

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Everyone needs a hero and my heroes have always been those fighting for peace and the veterans who once served.

These days it is harder to find a hero. Once we looked to sports players and movie stars and folks in our own community.

Here in our town we have many folks we can look up to. Their deeds, big and small, make a difference to us all.

Take a stroll around town and you will see the Civil War statue at the Brookside Cemetery, listing 138 local men who served in that war. And we have two monuments to those who served in Korean War and in Vietnam. There is also a monument honoring Merritt Edson, a World War II war hero who started the Vermont State Police.

Our founding fathers make us proud here in Chester.

From here to there

Happy birthday to my grandson Ben Bolaski and granddaughter Ivy Gabert.

Happy birthday to Melvin Stowell.

Herb Eddy, a long-time resident of Chester, was inducted into the Dean College Hall of Fame. He was on the 1961 National Championship soccer team

Children came trick-or-treating on Halloween to the Springfield Rehab, bringing smiles to the patients.

International folk dancing is held at Chester Town Hall on Friday mornings.

November is Native American Heritage Month. There will be a program on the Abenakis on Wednesday evening, Nov. 7 at the Whiting Library.

Many are so happy with the Red Sox winning the World Series. The team brings us together whether we follow sports or not.

I am sad to hear of the closing of the TD Bank branch in Chester. I have done business with them for some years.

This week’s trivia question: When did Springfield Hospital open?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont in August of 2011.



Street Talk



To you plan to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6?