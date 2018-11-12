Community & arts events: Nov. 17 – Dec. 31

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Through December: Botanicals of Stephanie Whitney-Payne on

exhibit at Whiting

Whiting Library, , located at 117 Main St. in Chester, presents the botanical paintings of Stephanie Whitney-Payne on exhibit through December. Whitney-Payne has studied with Anne Marie Evans, Karen Kluglein, John Pastoriza-Pinol, Bobbi Angell and other talented artists.

The art show is available for viewing during library hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Whitney-Payne’s work is displayed in collections here in the United States and in England. She lives in Chester with her husband and dog, and paints every day. She considers plants to be small miracles, and is currently working on a collection of paintings of “weeds.”

The Whiting Library exhibit features original works that are currently being featured in Botanical Artists Magazine.

For more information, contact Sharon Tanzer by calling 802-875-2277 or visiting www.whitinglibrary.org.

Nov. 17: Kora music, songs and stories with John Hughes

Kora player John Hughes performs his music at Stone Church Arts at Immanuel Episcopal Church, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at 20 Church St., Bellows Falls.

Whether playing pieces from the classical Mande Jeli repertoire or original compositions that mingle cultural influences, Hughes’ kora playing is intimate and bold.

An internationally renowned composer, John Hughes is percussionist and vocalist whose style ranges from traditional West African rhythms and melodies to original music.

The kora is an ancient West African harp not often heard in the United States. Its resonating chamber is made from a very large gourd covered with a stretched hide soundboard. It has 22 nylon strings in two separate rows that span four octaves. Hughes builds his own koras.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $35 for reserved seats. At the door, prices are $25 general admission and $20 for seniors and $45 premium reserved. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers at The Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Nov. 18: Carson sermon embraces ‘ecological self’

The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Rev. Kevin Carson from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18, who will speak on, “Embracing Our Ecological Self,” on finding a new perspective to confront the slow-motion catastrophe of climate change.

The choir will sing Autumn Gives Her Hand to Winter. A coffee hour follows the service. The church is located at 211 North St. in Chester.

The service is free and open to the public. For more information, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com or visit www.chestervtuu.org.

Nov. 19: Whiting Library director speaks at Chester Seniors Meeting

he Chester Senior Citizens Club invites the public to join them for their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19 at the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St. in Chester.

Whiting Library Director Sharon Tanzer will speak on the various programs at the library. If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242.

Nov. 21: Stratton Mountain’s projected opening day

Stratton Mountain is projected to open for the winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Bring friends and family for a day of fun, skiing, boarding and the first aprés of the season. First chair is at 9 a.m.

Visit Stratton Mountain at 5 Village Lodge Road, in Stratton. For more information, call 1-800-787-2886 or click stratton.com.

