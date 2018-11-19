Chester Chatter: Hunting camps meant a vacation

By Ruthie Douglas

The days of deer camps has slowly moved away. Many a Vermont man was excited to head out to camp for hunting in the woods.

It was a time of camaraderie with the boys, games of cards, jokes and, of course, tall tales. Over the years, the deer camps dotting the landscapes along the backroads have turned into first and second homes and first homes and creates a whole a different.

But once hunters came into town from out of state, they met up with their dads and friends. Local food stores stocked up with cold brew and thick steaks. Laughter was heard everywhere.

In days past, us women had our time as hunters widows. We’d go out to dinner, out dancing and shopping. A couple of weeks of deer hunting meant a time for a break. Getting some Christmas shopping done and of course missing your mate. Times have changed. However, some souls still enjoy the hunting season.

From here to there

Sally Pajala celebrated her birthday with a luncheon at the home of her sister Jeannie Petraska. Their sister Karen Neely also attended. Happy birthday Sally.

The Springfield High School Class of 1959 met at the Riverside Restaurant for their monthly lunch, once again without Ruthie Douglas. Several were not feeling well, so it was a smaller group than usual. It is always a good time, no matter what.

This year American Legion Post 67 will not be serving its Thanksgiving Home Alone Dinner. Instead, the Legion has donated funds to Meals on Wheels.

Snowbirds Melvin and Betty Stowell and Butch Eddy and Elaine Amsden have arrived at their winter homes in Zephyr Hills, Fla.

For the first time ever in my life I will not be with family for Thanksgiving, but will be here at Springfield Rehab.

Did you stop smoking on Smoke Out Day, Nov. 15?

This week’s trivia question: Where was the shop Cream of the Crop?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Gassetts barn dances were held at Gassetts Grange Hall on Saturday nights.



Street Talk



What are your plans for Thanksgiving?