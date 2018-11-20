To the Editor: Tom Bock thanks voters
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 20, 2018 | Comments 0
I want to thank the voters of Andover, Baltimore, Chester and North Springfield for re-electing me to be your representative in Montpelier. I look forward to representing all of you and hope to learn more about your concerns on the issues that face our community. Again, thank you for your continued confidence in me as your state representative.
You can contact me at tbock@leg.state.vt.us or tmbock@vermontel.net. I look forward to hearing from you.
Tom Bock
Representative
Windsor 3-1
