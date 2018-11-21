Damaged ash removals in Derry tagged at $100,000

By Bruce Frauman

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Londonderry Tree Warden Kevin Beattie has estimated that the cost of removing ash trees along the town’s rights of way to be about $100,000 and recommended that the town set up a reserve fund to meet the challenge.

At its Monday, Nov. 19, meeting, the Londonderry Select Board agreed in principle to the recommendation as it formulates strategies to deal with anticipated devastation by the emerald ash borer beetle on the state’s ash tree population. While the beetle has yet to reach Londonderry, it has hit other parts of the state.

Once a tree is infected by the beetle, according to Beattie, the tree will die in about five years. However, he added, it will need to be removed well before then because the closer to death the harder and more expensive the tree becomes to take down. Board member Taylor Prouty added that once an area is infested with borer beetles, peak devastation occurs in about 10 years.

Beattie arrived at the estimated cost by inventorying about 20 percent of the town’s roads, figuring there are about 15 ash trees per mile, or about 750 total. He expects public utilities to take care of about 30 percent of the trees, leaving 500 for the town to remove. Using the town road crew, Beattie thinks it will cost about $200 to remove each tree for a total town expense of about $100,000. He said his estimate can be used as the town heads into budget talks in the next two months.

Board member George Mora asked about the value of ash lumber once a tree is infected. Beattie said so far the value is holding, although True Temper is stockpiling ash at great expense so the demand is still up. Once they decide they have enough ash or run out of money, Beattie said he expects the value to plummet.

Coming out of an hourlong executive session after their public session, the board voted to set up interviews with two candidates for the Town Administrator position on Monday Nov. 26. The board also voted to pay interim Town Administrator Kevin Beattie $30 per hour. Beattie told the Telegraph that he will work 10 hours a week.

In other news, board chair Jim Ameden said the town has started using sand and salt “way earlier than we should be,” that everything is going smoothly, road crew is doing a good job, and “the new hire is doing really well.”