Weston Board targets cluttered Longley Loop

By Bruce Frauman

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

After Road Foreman Almon Crandal left the Weston Select Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13, board chair Denis Benson said that Crandal told him that culverts were not replaced this year because the road crew was busy with lining roads with stones, as per state flood mitigation grants.

Crandal had suggested to Benson that the board forego a season of grants so the road crew could catch up on culvert replacement, to which the board agreed.

The board also agreed with board member Bruce Downer that a paper trail be established as much as possible and as soon as possible regarding town efforts to clear Longley Loop of the clutter which has caused problems for town road crews as they try to plow and otherwise keep the road clear for traffic.

Board member Ann Fuji’i said she will provide information on what she has done to correct the situation. She said she has been playing phone tag with a representative of the Department of Environmental Enforcement about Langley Loop. The representative had asked for pictures, which Fuji’i said she provided but she has not heard back from him except for a message that he had returned her call.

Downer expressed concern that, should there be a medical emergency in one of the two houses on Longley Loop and an ambulance could not get through, the town could be held liable. Downer added, “it is time to say we need some help here” from the state.

After an extended discussion after opening three bids for snow removal on town property, the board gave the job to Byron Hart, a town employee bidding $15 per storm, provided he can provide proof of insurance and a call to the state Department of Labor confirms that a town employee can also be hired as an independent contractor.

If neither of these conditions are met, the job will go to Perkins Lawn, which bid $30 per shoveling. There was some confusion as to whether the bids were per storm or per shoveling as the request for bids stated that shoveling must be done once 3 inches of snow is on the ground and every accumulation of 3 inches after that.

Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. pitches youth workforce

Kristin Brooks and Jennifer Stromsten of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. spoke about their agency’s programs and outreach in the region to keep young workers in Vermont as well as attract more to the state. Brooks, a talent specialist, said that the agency’s Southeastern Vermont Economic Development arm develops strategy and insights while BDCC implements that strategy.

Brooks said she has been helping businesses develop internships for students and helping students apply for the internships in Windham County.

Stromsten, the director of programs, said her goals are to keep people here, develop the workforce, and make sure more state and federal dollars land in southern Vermont. She says they are communicating through a combined BDCC and SeVEDS annual report, monthly bulletins distributed in area towns and visits to select boards. SeVEDS will again be asking for $3 per person at Town Meeting. In 2017, Weston had 545 residents.

Downer asked if kids who have been affected by their programs return to Vermont. Stromsten said no one has that data, although she would love to know the answer.

In other business