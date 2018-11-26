Chester Chatter: The smells of Thanksgiving

By Ruthie Douglas

When we remodeled the farmhouse’s big kitchen we had a chance to install many new items, one of which was a fan over the stove. I thought it was just great to get rid of the kitchen cooking smells.

My husband Don however felt different. When he came home for dinner he wanted to smell what was cooking.

One of my memories of Thanksgiving is of the week before, that was when pies were made as well as the cranberry sauce, fudge and popcorn balls. Nuts were also cracked. The house was full of wonderful smells.

Usually we had 15 for dinner and at least six for supper. Supper was buffet style with sliced turkey, potato salad, banana bread, pickles and cranberry sauce. Dessert, if you wanted it, was carrot cake or ice cream. The day was spent eating and playing card games.

These memories of Thanksgiving Day are with me this Thanksgiving Day while I heal for happy times ahead.

Out and about

Donna Whitney spent a week with her daughter Corey Riendeau in Virginia. The ladies enjoyed going shopping and out to dinner.

Bob and Karen Asselin of Pepperell, Mass., were dinner guests of Joe and Jean Bolaski for Thanksgiving.

Judy Henning has been happy to have her granddaughter Amanda Jenkins and son Dylan of Ocala, Fla., for the week and Thanksgiving.

Jeff and Debbie Holden had 17 guests for Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone had a great time!

I had Thanksgiving dinner at Springfield Rehab. Shirley and Brian Waldo and Bruce McWilliam joined me. We had a nice dinner and visit.

A big thank you to our firefighters, police force, rescue force, road crews and all those who serve us.

Mickey Mouse is 90 years old.

This week’s trivia question: When was the gazebo on the Chester Green constructed and who was behind getting it built?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Cream of the Crop shop was down the alleyway off the Green in Chester. Sage Jewelry now occupies a portion of that space.



Street Talk



What activities do you partake in during the winter months?

