Community & Arts Events: Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2018

Dec. 1: Christmas in Weston

Begin with breakfast at the Colonial House Inn, then drive over to downtown Weston for a day of holiday music, food, stories, sleigh rides and other events.

Weston’s annual event encompasses the whole village area, from the Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm and the historic mill, to the Village Green, shops along the way, including the Vermont Country Store and the Inn at Weston. It’s a day for the whole family.

Dec. 1: Second Congregational Church Annual Christmas Bazaar

Attend the Second Congregational Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar and purchase gifts of West River Creamery Artisan-cheese, cookies and other baked goods from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2015 North Main St./Route 11 in Londonderry.

There’ll be Hell’s Peak Farm maple syrup, fresh handmade wreaths, and Christmas decorations available. Stay for lunch.

For more information, call the church office at 802-824-6453 or visit www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org.

Dec. 1: Chester’s Overture to Christmas

Chester’s 34th Annual Overture to Christmas begins at 1 p.m. with the Kids Crafts Bazaar at the Great Hall at MacLaomainn’s Pub, 52 S. Main St., and continues to the Chester Green, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by a tractor-pulled sled at 3:30 p.m. for the Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m. Then Santa and Mrs. Claus will take their place at the Fullerton Inn to listen to the wishes of all girls and boys. Refreshments will be served.

Dec. 1: St. Luke’s Christmas Tea

One of the most festive events in the pre-Christmas tradition in Chester is St. Luke’s Christmas Tea and Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 313 Main St.

The church’s Willard Hall will be filled with the sounds, smells and gifts of Christmas. Sandwiches and sweets will cover the tea table where hostesses pour coffee, tea or hot-spiced cider. Visitors can fill their plates. The price is $8 for adults; $4 for youth 6 to 12 years old; and children under 5 free.

Before or after lunch, shop at Grandma’s Attic for collectibles, choose handmade ornaments and Christmas decorations made throughout the year by the ladies crafting group, and take home some specially baked good from the Bake Table.

There will be quilted pieces, painted goods, candles along with other crafted items and art.

For more information visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org/christmas-tea.

Dec. 1: Rhythm Future Quartet

The acoustic jazz ensemble Rhythm Future Quartet has a straightforward agenda: to keep the spirit of Gypsy jazz alive and expanding in today’s musical universe. The group will be doing just that in its Stone Church Arts’ performance at 7:30 pm. on Saturday, Dec. 1 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

The foursome offers a newly minted sound, influenced by the classic Hot Club of France, yet wholly contemporary. Led by violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli, the quartet performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw upon diverse international rhythms and musical idioms. With Max O’Rourke on second guitar and Greg Loughman on bass.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $35 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors and $45 premium reserved. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls and Misty Valley Books in Chester, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Dec. 2: Celebrating Solzhenitsyn’s 100th

The 100th anniversary of the birth of Soviet dissident and Nobel Prize winner Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn is Dec. 11.

On Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m., the Cavendish Historical Society hosts a celebration of Solzhenitsyn’s 100th birthday, which includes the showing of the video of Solzhenitsyn’s 1994 farewell address to Cavendish. Following the screening there will be a discussion and potluck supper.

CHS will provide ice cream and cake. This event takes place at the Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St., Cavendish.

Author of Gulag Archipelago, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich and Cancer Ward, Solzhenitsyn used his experiences and writing to draw the world’s attention to conditions in the Soviet Union, which ultimately led to the break of the USSR. He spent 18 of his 20 years in exile from Russia living and writing in Cavendish. It was here that he wrote The Red Wheel. Solzhenitsyn died in August of 2008.

The snow date is Sunday, Dec. 9. For more information, contact Margo Caulfield at 802-226-7807 or margocaulfield@icloud.com or visit http://cavendishhistoricalsocietynews.blogspot.com.

Dec. 3: Hike to peak of Dorset Mountain with Green Mountain Club

On Monday, Dec. 3, meet up with the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section at 9 a.m. at the end of Dorset Hollow Road, parking past Grouse Lane in Dorset. Plan on 4 to 6 hours for this hike depending on the speed of the slowest member of the group.

The first 30 minutes of the hike is gentle terrain, the remaining 1 to 2 hours is challenging. Bring extra layers, hand warmers, snacks and lunch, fluids, traction devices (microspikes or stablicers), and snowshoes in case.

Reservations are necessary. Contact Katie Adams 515-978-4016 or email ktktadams@comcast.net.

