2nd Annual Chester Holiday Cookie Tour tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 2nd Annual Holiday Cookie Tour, the premier adult-oriented event of Chester’s Annual Overture to Christmas – are now on sale. Last year’s tour was a sellout and tickets are expected to go fast.

Main Street in Chester is lined with wonderful Victorian and Federal style homes. Visit several of these historic homes, churches and an inn or two all dressed up for the holidays and munch on homemade cookies at each stop.

Only 150 souvenir passports – complete with addresses, descriptions and recipes for the featured cookies – will be on sale for $10 each at the Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe on the Green starting on Friday, Nov. 30. Passports also include a cookie bag if you’d rather spread the calories over more than one day!

Proceeds this year will benefit the Chester-Andover Family Center and the 2019 Overture to Christmas.