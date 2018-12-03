Community & Arts Events: Through Dec. 9, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Dec. 5: Focus on teens and risk-taking

Join world-renowned substance abuse prevention and education consultant Michael Nerney and The Collaborative on Dec. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for Nerney’s presentation , “Risky Business: Why Adolescents Love Risk-Taking, and How We Can Help Manage It.” The program will be held Flood Brook School, 91 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.

The program is geared to parents, educators and caring adults of 5th to 10th grade students to understand risky behavior, including marijuana and alcohol use. The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Dec. 6: Windsor County legislators at Rotary First Thursday

Five newly elected legislators will speak on Dec. 6 at the Chester Rotary First Thursday event at 5:30 p.m. at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common in Chester. Sens. Alison Clarkson, Alice Nitka and Dick McCormick, along with Reps. Tom Bock and Annmarie Christensen, will provide an overview of their legislative work in Montpelier. They will talk about upcoming state initiatives and budget issues.

First Thursday attendees will have an opportunity to share their priorities and concerns with their representatives.

This event is part of Chester Rotary’s First Thursday series and is free and open to the public. Reserve a spot by emailing chesterrotary@gmail.com as seating is limited and in case of a weather cancellation, they will notify you via email.

Dec. 7: What do animals do in winter?

What do animals do to be ready for winter?

Young children are invited to attend The Nature Museum's "Preschool Nature Program: Leave, Sleep, or Bundle Up. What Do Animals Do in Winter?" at 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at The Nature Museum, 186 Townshend Road, in Grafton to find out.

The group will learn which animals leave, which animals sleep, and which animals stay out and about for winter.

The group will learn which animals leave, which animals sleep, and which animals stay out and about for winter.

The classes use fur and feathers for hands-on learning. Recommended for ages: 3 to 6 years old. Tuition is $5 per child if registered in advance at www.nature-museum.org; drop-in cost is $8 per child. Caregivers are free. For more information, visit www.nature-museum.org, or call 802-843-2111.

Dec. 9: Learn to sing with no fear

Have you ever wanted to sing in a chorus, wished you could sing along with friends, wanted to feel more comfortable singing the Happy Birthday song or even just get

more out of singing by yourself? Stone Church Center presents “Fear of Singing Breakthrough Workshop” as a perfect first step.

Nancy Salwen guides students in the Fear of Singing Breakthrough Workshop, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9 at Stone Church Center’s Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls. Join others who wish to sing better.

The workshop costs $145 with a catered lunch and $130 for the workshop only. Save $10 with early bird discount at least one week in advance. Register in person at Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls, or Misty Valley Books in Chester. Or register by phone at 802-460-0110 or online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Dec. 9: On being clueless

Nicholas Boke gives a sermon on “When was the last time you felt clueless?” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at the First Universalist Church on 211 North Ave., in Chester.

Boke thought long and hard about both the nature of cluelessness and the question of how often he felt it. Soloist Will Danforth performs.

For more information, contact the church by calling 802-875-3257 or clicking here.

