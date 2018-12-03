Holiday events: Through Dec. 9, 2018

For a full listing of holiday events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Dec. 7: Tree lighting, meet Santa at Winhall Library

On Friday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Winhall Community Arts Center hosts its annual tree lighting and visit with Santa at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Tree lighting is at 6 p.m., followed by caroling, cookies, cocoa and visit with Santa to follow.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, Winhall Library’s Cookbook Club meets for a special December event along with a cookie exchange. Bring two-dozen cookies and the recipe to share. They will provide festive containers.

For more information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Visit their website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, news, new books, and movies. Like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.

Dec. 7: Tree lighting in Londonderry

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, the public is invited to the Londonderry Tree Lighting at Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Vt. Route 100.

Music from The Nordic Harmonii will fill the air and there will be a visit from Santa.

An Open House immediately follows at Neighborhood Connections, located in the Marketplace. Bring the children for homemade cookies and hot chocolate.

Dec. 8: Chester Senior Christmas Dinner at Green Mountain High

This year, Chester’s Annual Senior Christmas Dinner will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the cafeteria of Green Mountain High School, 716 VT-103.

The dinner is free. Enter the high school by the ramp/walkway to the gym.

There will be signs. If you wish to have a dinner delivered please call Georgia at 875-6242 ASAP. If you need a ride please call Pat at the Motel in the Meadow 875-2626.

Dec. 9: 2nd Annual Chester Holiday Cookie Tour

Join us for the 2nd Annual Holiday Cookie Tour, the premier adult-oriented event of Chester’s Annual Overture to Christmas. It was a hit last year and is sure to b e one this year.

Visit historic homes, churches and an inn or two along Main Street, lined with wonderful Victorian and Federal style homes and munch on homemade cookies at each stop.

150 passports – complete with addresses, descriptions and recipes for the featured cookies – are now on sale at the Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe on the Green.

Proceeds this year will benefit the Chester-Andover Family Center and the 2019 Overture to Christmas.