Springfield man cited for lewd, lascivious conduct

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Springfield man has been cited on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct that allegedly took place more than a year ago.

In a press release today, the Vermont State Police say that based on an allegation of unwanted sexual contact made by a Peru woman, VSP conducted an investigation and cited Melvin Fink, 75 of Springfield, on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct.

According to police, their investigation determined that in July 2017, Fink had subjected the woman to “aggressive and unwanted physical contact” at a home in Peru. Fink was issued a citation via his attorney. He is to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on Jan. 28, 2019 to answer the charge.