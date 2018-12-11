To the editor: State plan for Lowell Lake poorly conceived

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation presented an information meeting in Londonderry on Monday, Dec. 10 detailing plans to increase development within Lowell Lake State Park. Here is what I learned at that meeting and by reviewing the state’s development plan:

The many people that have been using Lowell Lake for years for recreation and exercise will soon be required to pay a fee if they wish to walk on the trail or go for a paddle.

The state has no plan to conduct a social and cultural impact study to determine if charging fees to enter a park will deter its use by people in the host and surrounding communities.

The state hopes to increase the number of out-of-the-area people using the already crowded park by offering overnight accommodations despite the surrounding areas having an abundance of overnight accommodations, including motels, inns, B&Bs and campsites.

The state has not conducted an economic impact study to determine the effects of expanding park accommodations on the local lodging industry.

The state has not conducted an environmental impact study of overnight noise, lights, traffic, etc. on animal species within the park resulting from the development plan.

The state has repeatedly claimed that it would respect local land use regulations designed to protect the sensitive shore area, but it has already claimed an exemption from those regulations and will likely require a waiver for most of their proposed development.

The state intends to expand the existing parking lot and potentially add a second parking area and access road that would be near the shoreline, despite local regulations to protect that shoreline.

Because the area around the lake has been identified by the state as a critical wildlife area, plans to add a parking area and additional access road would likely be inconsistent with the intent of Act 171, which is intended to prevent the segmentation of wildlife corridors.

The state has not conducted a comprehensive environmental impact study to determine the overall effects of planned park development on animal and plant species.

The status inventory of species within the park is inconsistent with observations made over time by area residents and those familiar with the park.

The state has not presented a plan to protect the nesting area of the loons that live on the lake.

The state has no plans for providing emergency water rescue capability in parallel with their plan to increase attendance at the park, leaving that responsibility to local first responders.

The state seemed to be unaware of the need to provide unencumbered — no fee — access to the historic cemetery via the path over the dam.

While intending to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop overnight accommodations in the park, the state has no plans to improve the dam, which has been designated by the state as a “significant hazard” with “major cracking” in the area where the head wall meets the emergency spillway training wall.

The state’s capacity analysis appears to significantly under-count the number of boats on the lake during peak times.

The state acknowledged trail erosion and other impacts of current usage but has not conducted a comprehensive analysis of potential increased erosion and water quality impacts resulting from their development plans.

The state has not developed a plan to manage increased traffic in and out of the park via Lowell Lake Road nor have they reached out to Londonderry’s Traffic Safety Committee or Select Board to discuss options for controlling traffic, standing and idling along the roads leading to the park.

Of the 40+ people in attendance at the public meeting, the overwhelming majority opposed the state’s development plan or had serious concerns about its impact on the quality of the park.

Despite significant opposition within the host community, the state appears to have little interest in modifying its development plans for the park.

In short, the state appears to have a poorly conceived development plan that is driven solely by internal metrics and a department commitment to increasing park head-count with little regard for the concerns of the community or potential detrimental impacts on the ecology of the park.

Robert Nied

Chester

Robert Nied is the former town administrator for Londonderry