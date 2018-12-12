Blue skies for 2nd Annual Holiday Cookie Tour

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The second annual holiday cookie tour went off under sunny blue skies on Sunday Dec. 9. More than 70 visitors from as far away as Rutland and Albany toured six houses, two churches and an inn, marveling at the decorations and munching on the cookies at each site.

A “passport” for the tour included photos, brief histories of each location and a recipe for the cookie served there. A portion of the $10 admission will go to the Chester Andover Family Center while the remainder will help put on next year’s Overture to Christmas.

Organizers will begin working on next year’s tour – in the Stone Village – in February.

