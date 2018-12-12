Ripley resigns as Cavendish emergency chief

By Shawn Cunningham

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

Cavendish Select Board member Mike Ripley forgot his homework, but board chair Robert Glidden gave him a sheet of paper to recreate it before the board could move to accept his resignation as the town’s Emergency Management coordinator. Ripley had left the original on his computer.

Ripley, whose day job is associate principal at Green Mountain High School, is also active on the ambulance service in addition to his seat on the board. The board nominated and confirmed Robert C. Glidden for the post, which coordinates preparation for and recovery from emergencies. Glidden who is the deputy fire chief in Proctorsville and son of the board chair.

Town Manager Brendan McNamara told the board that it has been hard to find people willing to serve on the Board of Water Commissioners and while they have only met once in the past couple of years, it can be difficult to bring them together for a meeting. McNamara asked asked the board if he should begin looking into how the town would dissolve the Water Commission and make the Select Board the water commissioners.

Board Chair Bob Glidden noted that the board already serves as the Sewer Commission. McNamara said there would be an “active” water season ahead and asked if he should start looking into the steps to vote the change. The board agreed.

Twelve organizations came before the board to ask for appropriations in the budget. The board gave each several minutes to explain what the organization does and how it benefits Cavendish residents. These included Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, the Current bus service, Visiting Nurses, SEVCA – Southeastern Vermont Community Action, the Red Cross, Black River Good Neighbors and Okemo Valley TV.

McNamara told the board that the town had received a check for nearly $5,000 from an old Vermont Community Development Program. The money has to be used for a community development program or project and McNamara suggested using the funds to rehabilitate the site of the town garage that burned in February 2017. The board agreed.

The board also heard McNamara clarify a proposal from the Town of Weathersfield for policing services. McNamara explained that contrary to an article in the Eagle Times, Cavendish is not experiencing a “crime problem.”