Santa takes center stage at Derry tree-lighting

The Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry was crowded with holiday cheer on Friday night, Dec. 7 as young and old alike gathered for the Annual Treelighting. The Nordic Harmonii provided songs and caroling.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived by horse-drawn carriage to help with the treelighting, then headed off to Neighborhood Connections to chat with the children.

An Open House immediately follows at Neighborhood Connections, where hold chocolate and homemade cookies were served. This annual event is a combined effort of Susie Wyman, Wantastiquet Rotary, and Neighborhood Connection.

