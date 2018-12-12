Telegraph Business Ticker

Chester Telegraph donates

$1,000 to Chester Rotary

Cynthia Prairie, editor and publisher of The Chester Telegraph, on Thursday, Dec. 6, presented the Rotary Club of Chester with a check for $1,000, a donation that is part of the Telegraph’s ‘Real Well-Wishers’ Program, in which 20 percent of the advertising proceeds are returned to the charitable event.

In the four years that the Telegraph has been conducting this program, it has donated a total of $2,450 to the Rotary Club of Chester.

The money is raised through advertising on The Telegraph’s Fall Festival page.

Chester resident Grand Prize winner

at Smokeshire Design anniversary

Kathy Goodell of Chester was one of the two Grand Prize winners in Smokeshire Designs‘ 1st Anniversary Open House.

Goodell selected a large walnut bowl by Andrew Pearce as her prize. Goodell is pictured with Nancy Pennell, owner of Smokeshire Design.

The fine home-wares shop of locally made and handcrafted goods located 3630 VT Route 103 North in Chester, held a week of events and giveaways in late November and early December in celebration.

The shop is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information call 802-875-3109.