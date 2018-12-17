Family Center receives more than $1,000 from Chester Cookie Tour, Andover Snow Riders

The Chester-Andover Family Center has recently received more than $1,000 from two local organizations.

The Overture to Christmas Committee presented a check for $500 from monies raised during its 2nd Annual Holiday House Cookie Tour, held on Sunday, Dec. 9. Cookie tour passports — containing information about each Main Street venue toured and recipes of cookies served during the tour — were sold as tickets to the event.

Several homeowners, the Chester Baptist Church and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Fullerton Inn and the Hugging Bear Inn opened their doors to visitors. NewsBank opened it’s Fletcher House and printed the passports for the event.

The 2019 Cookie Tour is being planned for the Stone Village.

Also, the Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders collected 189 pounds of non-perishable food and $591 for the Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Program at its annual December Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

These helped the Family Center continue to meet the needs of families struggling to make ends meet. In November 2018, the Family Center experienced a 79 percent increase in requests for financial assistance compared to November 2017.

From January through November 2018, the Food Shelf served 1,005 households including 2,135 individuals. More than 90 households shop at the Food Shelf every month for supplemental food.