Holiday, community & arts events: Dec. 19-28

Dec. 19: Sultans of String take musical holiday journey

Celebrate the season with a musical journey around the world. Stone Church Arts presents “Christmas Caravan” with Sultans of String and singer Rebecca Campbell, a special concert for all ages at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Sultans of String and singer Rebecca Campbell’s performance features band originals, world-music inspired classics, and seasonal favorites.

Advance tickets are $25 general admission (seniors save $5) and $45 for limited premium reserved. Advance Tickets are available now. Same-day tickets increase to $30 general admission ($25 for seniors) and $50 for premium reserved.

Purchase tickets in person at Village Square Booksellers, The Square, Bellows Falls, or Misty Valley Books in Chester. Or call the box office at 802-460-0110 or visit www.stonechurcharts.org.

Dec. 22: Moonlight snowshoe, ski to Bromley summit

Meet up with the Manchester section of Green Mountain Club at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 22 at the Bromley Base Lodge, at 4216 VT-11 in Peru, and carpool to the Route 11/30 Long Trail parking lot.

Then snowshoe or ski up the Long Trail to the summit, share food at the ski patrol hut. Return by snowshoe or ski down the ski trail to the base lodge. Bring headlamp, extra layers, two pairs of gloves, and food and water.

Reserve a spot by contacting Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016 or ktktadams@comcast.net.

Dec. 23: Christmas Pageant, Christmas Eve services

Everyone is invited to the Second Congregational Church Christmas Pageant, which takes place at the church, 2051 N. Main St., Vt. Route 11 in Londonderry, during the 9:30 a.m. morning worship service on Sunday, Dec. 23.

The church also welcomes all to its Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24. This is a service of lessons, carols and candlelight.

For more information, call the church office at 802-824-6453.

Dec. 23: Chester First Universalist

Parish offers holiday service

The Rev. Buffy Boke delivers an intergenerational sermon We Need a Little Christmas at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23 in the Stone Village church at 211 North St. in Chester.

The Rev. Boke believes, “We ‘need a little laughter, need a little singing, ringing through the rafter’ ” and she’ll tell the ancient stories in a traditional service of “lessons and carols.” Led by Julane Deener, the choir will perform Sing Gloria! with accompaniment of Scott Wunderle on trumpet and Valerie Linck on piano. Childcare is available for children ages 5 and under.

For more information, click here or call 802-875-3257.

Dec. 28: Deadgrass performs at Magic Mountain

Deadgrass, a string band adventure through Jerry Garcia’s musical world, is will be performing at the Black Line Tavern Music Series at Magic Mountain, 495 Magic Mountain Access Road in Londonderry, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 28.

Multi-instrumentalist Matt Turk and Grammy award winner C Lanzbom joined forces to form Deadgrass. Bassist Dave Richards, banjo player Russell Gottlieb and fiddler Michael Barrett Donovan complete this fine group of seasoned pros.

Deadgrass celebrates and interprets the music of Jerry Garcia, drawing from Old & In the Way, JGB, Grisman/Garcia, Jerry’s Jug Band days and The Grateful Dead.