Made to Move Pilates of Chester, owned by Patty Nader, has moved from School Street to an expanded space in a former laundromat at 288 Depot St. The new studio is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 19. The studio, which opened five years ago in a small space on School Street, had undergone renovations and an expansion three years ago.

The latest move will allow the studio to offer more classes including private lessons, which, according to a press release, have been in high demand. The studio is also welcoming two new teachers: Mary Richardson and Nicole Brooks.

Richardson is certified in Pilates Mat and other fitness modes. She is offering a free class at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Brooks is completing the 600 hour Comprehensive Power Pilates program in New York City. She will be offering private Pilates sessions and teaching an evening springboard class on Wednesdays at 5:30 beginning Jan. 2.

The studio will also be offering a Grand Opening Special through Dec. 31. A three-month, unlimited class package for January through March will cost $235 as opposed to the regular price of $315.

Teachers Fiona Morton and Nicole Brooks will also be offering a private lesson special through Jan. 31, with three, 50-minute classes for $75, as opposed to the usual price of $150. For more information, call (802) 289-2736.

SAPA TV to host public domain Christmas

SAPA TV, Springfield’s public access TV station, will run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 8 p.m. Christmas Eve to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.

Viewers in the Springfield area are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, the 1959 Mexican production Santa Claus, and a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 8, VTel 160), while local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 10, VTel 161).