© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union has announced that the Chester-Andover Elementary School building will reopen for students on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Since early September, K-6 classes have been held at the Green Mountain High School due to a water main break in late August that destroyed the school’s electrical and heating systems and led to a number of other complications, including a compromised electrical system and a acceptance of bid that added weeks to the work.

After weeks of delays, the punch list of tasks remaining is down to programming the boiler controls on Dec. 19 or 20 and a final inspection by the State Fire Marshal.

TRSU announced that while students and teachers are off on the holiday break, movers will transport furniture and other classroom materials. Then on Jan. 2 teachers will use the previously scheduled in-service day to set up their classrooms.

CAES currently has electricity, heat and water. Insurance will cover the bulk of the damage and there are some emergency state funds to pay for work that was not covered, but the final tally of expenses is yet to be made.