By Cynthia Prairie

©2018 Telegraph Publishing

Winter sports program coordinators have scrambled to set up Go Fund Me campaigns to ensure that children at Cavendish Town and Chester-Andover elementary schools can participate, after Okemo Mountain Resort raised prices from $19 to $47 a child and eliminated lower fees for families qualifying for the Federal Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

The fund-raising efforts are intended to pay for the hikes and keep the prices that families pay level with last year.

Access the Chester-Andover Go Fund Me campaign here. You can view the Cavendish Town Go Fund Me campaign here. The Cavendish campaign has exceeded its goal and has been halted.

The snow program begins in late January and runs for eight weeks, a half day each week. Students get from school to the slopes and back on school buses.

“I understand it. … It’s a business decision …

Okemo has raised fees in the past.”

Jarrod Harper

CTES Snow Sports coordinator

In the past, said Cavendish Snow Sports coordinator Jarrod Harper, Cavendish families who could afford it had been paying $80 for the entire program: $15 to participate in the program and $65 for the equipment rental. Families qualifying for reduced priced school meals had been paying $55: $15 for the program fee and $40 for the equipment rental. And families with significant need were charged a flat $20. Between 62 and 64 Cavendish children sign up for the snow program, with slightly more than half participating in the federal lunch program, Harper said.

Cindy Cole, Snow Sports coordinator at Chester-Andover, said Chester and Andover families who can afford it had been paying $81: $25 for the program fee, $48 for equipment rental and $8 for helmet rental; and families qualifying for reduced priced meals had been paying $53: $15 for the program fee, $30 for equipment rental and $8 for helmet rental. Cole said 78 CAES children participated last year and she is expecting more this year.

But now, Okemo has eliminated the scaled fees and raised the price of the program fee to $35 and the leveled the equipment fee at $65 so that all families will now be charged $100 for the entire program. Harper, who has been coordinating the Cavendish program for six years, said that he learned of the changes on Tuesday, Dec. 11, when Okemo sent out the fee hike information to all snow program coordinators. Three days later, he set up his Go Fund Me page.

According to a copy of the memo to coordinators obtained by The Telegraph:

Program fee will be $35 for students. … (This is a standalone discounted rate for all students who enroll in the program)

Rentals will be $65 for Nordic and Alpine (this includes a helmet if needed for alpine) $25 for Skating (kids and volunteers). These are discounted rates for all students who enroll in the rental program.

The $3,000 from its Go Fund Me campaign and other donations will be added to money from the CTES program’s annual fund-raiser, which brings in $400 to $800 a year. That fund-raising, which has been going on for three years, consists of cleaning and selling the contents of Okemo’s annual lost and found collection. “Ski pants, snow pants, helmets, gloves …” Harper said, adding that sales “depend on the inventory.” During ski program signups, parents can also opt in to donate a little bit extra, he added. “I believe I can keep the costs the same,” he said.

Cole said she hasn’t had to do fund-raisers in the past, and has been able to roll over money from the previous year to help the next year. “It would have been nice if Vail had said that it would deal with the changes next year,” she added.

Harper said the cause of the hike “was fairly obvious … It’s Vail,” which closed on the purchase of both Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow and Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire from Tim and Diane Mueller in the early fall. But, he added, “I understand it. … It’s a business decision … Okemo has raised fees in the past” when it was under private, local ownership. But he said, the issue that has upset people the most is that there was “no consideration for the families” who qualify for free and reduced priced school meals. “I just have to do what I have to do to get kids on the mountain.”

Cole also said, “I’m told that there will be more changes coming to the program next year.” But, she added, “From what I understand, the rates for the West Coast programs are higher than what they are charging us this year.”

Days after the price hike was announced to Snow Program coordinators, Okemo’s Communications Manager Bonnie McPherson responded to an email query from The Telegraph on Saturday, writing, “all that I know about the school programs is that they will continue. Beyond that, I have no additional information.” There has been no response to an email sent out on Saturday to Vail’s media contact person.