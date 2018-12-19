GMUSD Board meeting agenda for Dec. 20, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 19, 2018 | Comments 0
© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 20, 2018 in the Library Learning Commons of the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 South in Chester. The meeting will be preceded by a meeting of the GMUSD Finance Committee at 5 p.m. Below is the full board agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions and Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. November 15, 2018 Regular Meeting
IV. EDUCATION PRESENTATION:
V. COMMUNICATIONS: a. Public Comments b. Board Comments c. Student Representatives Comments
VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORT:
VII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Policies, Second Read/Approval b. Breakdown of Transition Funds c. Committee Updates
VIII. NEW BUSINESS: a. Recommendation for Hire b. Scope of Superintendent Report c. Current Year Financials d. FY20 Budget, 4 th draft e. FY20 Announced Tuition
IX. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. January 17, 2018 – Cavendish Town Elementary School
X. ADJOURNMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.