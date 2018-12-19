GMUSD Board meeting agenda for Dec. 20, 2018

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 20, 2018 in the Library Learning Commons of the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 South in Chester. The meeting will be preceded by a meeting of the GMUSD Finance Committee at 5 p.m. Below is the full board agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions and Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. November 15, 2018 Regular Meeting

IV. EDUCATION PRESENTATION:

V. COMMUNICATIONS: a. Public Comments b. Board Comments c. Student Representatives Comments

VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORT:

VII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Policies, Second Read/Approval b. Breakdown of Transition Funds c. Committee Updates

VIII. NEW BUSINESS: a. Recommendation for Hire b. Scope of Superintendent Report c. Current Year Financials d. FY20 Budget, 4 th draft e. FY20 Announced Tuition

IX. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. January 17, 2018 – Cavendish Town Elementary School

X. ADJOURNMENT: