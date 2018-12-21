© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

On what is expected to be the final day that Green Mountain High School students will share their space with Chester-Andover Elementary students displaced by flooding damage in August, everyone got together in the gymnasium on Friday for the first K-12 photo since who knows when.

As each class arrived in the gym, elementary school teacher Frank Kelley organized the students into rows and when they were all seated, high school students, faculty and staff came in and stood behind them.

A student band played upbeat holiday songs and a few teachers danced around to amuse the littlest ones while the last stragglers took their places.

Friday was “ugly” Christmas sweater day and the competition was stiff. When the photo was taken, elementary pupils presented their older colleagues with a small gift to thank them for their hospitality.

If all goes as planned, the elementary students will return to their building on Jan. 3.