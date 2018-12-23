Marie Foster Angel, Springfield native, dies at 78

Marie Foster Angel died Saturday, Dec. 15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was 78 years old. She was born and grew up in Springfield, Vt., graduating in 1959 from Springfield High School.

She graduated from Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover, N.H., and became a nurse at the Air Force base hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, where she met her future husband, Dr. Charles Angel.

Following their marriage, the Angels had one son, Shawn, and the family was transferred to Homestead, Fla., where they lived for 20 years.

After the Angels’ divorce, Mrs. Angel worked for several years at South Miami Hospital before retiring to work at a nursing home in Homestead.

Besides her son, Shawn, Mrs. Angel is survived by one sister, Ruth Douglas of Chester.