Arts & Community Events: Dec. 28 – Jan. 5

Dec. 28: Deadgrass salutes Jerry Garcia at Magic

Magic Mountain Music Series presents Deadgrass, a string band adventure through Jerry Garcia’s musical world, performing from 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Dec. 28 at the Black Line Tavern at Black Line Tavern at 495 Magic Mountain Access at Londonderry.

Multi-instrumentalist Matt Turk and Grammy-award winner C. Lanzbom joined forces to form Deadgrass. Bassist Dave Richards, banjo player Russell Gottlieb and fiddler Michael Barrett Donovan complete this fine group of seasoned pros.

Deadgrass celebrates and interprets the music of Jerry Garcia, drawing from Old & In the Way, JGB, Grisman/Garcia, Jerry’s Jug Band days and The Grateful Dead.

Advance sale price is $12: $15 at the door. For more information, call 802-824-5645 or visit www.magicmtn.com. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

at Stratton Mountain

Ring in the New Year with friends and family at Stratton Mountain on Monday, New Year’s Eve.

Enjoy family activities from 6 to 8 p.m. in the main base lodge, and fireworks and Grizzly’s party at 8:30 p.m. at 5 Village Lodge Road on Stratton Mountain.

For more information, contact 1-800-787-2886 or visit stratton.com.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with the Peace Choir

The Peace Choir, which consists of the First Universalist Parish choir together with friends from the community, presents a vesper service of song, readings, poetry and world lullabies to help us all keep our focus on our families in the coming year.

The service is from 5 to 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Parish at 211 North St. in Chester.

For more information, call 802-875-3257, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com, or visit www.chestervtuu.org.

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Snowshoe

to Stratton Pond

Celebrate the New Year with the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section.

Participate in a New Year’s Day Snowshoe to Stratton Pond on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Meet at the Winhall Post Office at 43 Vermont Route 30, then carpool to the trail head which has limited parking. The hike is moderate.

The group will hike 5 miles round trip with about 300 feet of climb each way. Bring extra clothes, lunch, snacks and fluids. Snowshoes are required.

Reservations are required. Make a reservation by contacting Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com.

Jan. 2: Knit with Friends at Six Loose Ladies



On Wednesday, Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Six Loose Ladies Yarn and Fiber Shop hosts a knitting group at their shop located at 287 Main St. in Chester. Whatever your fiber passion, join this group for coffee, scones and fiber fun.

For more information, call 802-875-7373, email 6looseladies@gmail.com, or visit their site at www.sixlooseladies.com/sit-knit.

Jan. 5: ‘Born in China’ nature film showing at Ludlow Town Hall

Disneynature’s new True Life Adventure film Born In China takes an epic journey into the wilds of China where few people have ever ventured.

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow, 37 S. Depot St.

Follow a doting panda bear mother as she guides her growing baby as she begins to explore and seek independence; as a 2-year-old golden monkey who feels displaced by his new baby sister joins up with a group of free-spirited outcasts; and a mother snow leopard — an elusive animal rarely caught on camera — who faces the very real drama of raising her two cubs in one of the harshest and most unforgiving environments on the planet.

Featuring stunning, never-before-seen imagery, the film navigates China’s vast terrain–from the frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest–on the wings of red-crowned cranes, seamlessly tying the extraordinary tales together.

Everyone is welcome to attend the movie which is free; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be furnished by Berkshire Bank, water by FOLA.

