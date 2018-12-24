Diaks donate $1,500 to Chester-Andover Family Center

Tom and Linda Diak, owners of DyakCraft LLC of Chester, have donated $1,500 to the Chester-Andover Family Center following their recent sale of special sets of their hand-crafted knitting needles.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from these sets was earmarked for the Chester-Andover Family Center. According the Diaks, customers from all over the world responded, from Canada, Sweden, Great Britain, Taiwan and across the United States.

DyakCraft wood needles are hand-turned by Tom Diak, with cases, cables and stops crafted by Linda Diak.

“Combined with our Giving Day promo two years ago, our customers have been responsible for $3,500 in donations to CAFC. Our customers are pretty amazing,” says Linda Diak.

Dr. Ficko joins Springfield Urology

Springfield Medical Care Systems announces that Zita Ficko, MD, has joined Springfield Urology. She previously worked with Dr. Marie-Claude Bettencourt at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction.

Dr. Ficko attended Yale University and earned a double major in Economics and Molecular, Cellular and Development Biology. She received her Master’s Degree from the University of Economics in Bratislava, Slovakia, and her MD in 2013 from Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Ficko also completed her Urology residency at Dartmouth.

She enjoys being outdoors, and spending time with her husband and her 4-year-old twins. Dr. Ficko grew up in Slovakia, in an area that is geographically similar to the Upper Valley. She says that is why she likes it here so much.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ficko, call Springfield Urology Associates at 802-886-3556.