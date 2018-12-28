Burglar hits Belmont store, police seek help

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Troopers from the Rutland Barracks of the Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person who burglarized the Belmont Country Store early this morning.

According to a VSP press release, troopers were called to the Belmont Country Store at 2400 Belmont Road in Mt. Holly this morning for the report of a burglary.

Police say that around 3:15 a.m. a man broke into the store building. Security footage shows a lone man entering and filling a black garbage bag with a number boxes of cigarettes and lighters.

The man wore coverings on his head and face and the photos appear to show him holding a crowbar.

Police say that based on where he entered the building and where the targeted merchandise was located, it seems that the burglar was familiar with the layout of the store.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101; or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit