Lincoln Maples Hardware Store, at 1 River Road in Bondville and owned by Darrell and Lucy Sherburne of Londonderry, opened its doors in early November after a year’s planning and construction. The Sherburnes also own the Londonderry Hardware Store at the Mountain Marketplace on Route 100.



Wright Construction Co. Inc. of Mt. Holly built the complex, which also consists of the Grindstone Pub, a family friendly restaurant and pub.

The 9,000-square-foot hardware store will serve the Bondville, Stratton and nearby areas with a large variety of hardware and home improvement materials.

Carl Lavallee, COO of Wright Construction, said, “This was such a pleasing project for Wright Construction, working with another community-based business. … Many on our team live in the area and are excited to have had the honor of playing a part in bringing more versatility to the community.”