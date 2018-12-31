Chester Select Board, Water & Sewer Commission Agendas for Jan. 2, 2019

The Chester Water and Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting of the Select Board on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is the agenda.

Water and Sewer Commission Meeting

1. Citizen Comments

2. Review Water & Sewer Draft Budgets

3. Adjourn

Special Select Board Meeting

1. Approve Minutes from the December 19, 2018 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Review Master Design Contract & Approval of 50 percent Design Funding for EMS Building

4. Continue Review of Preliminary Draft General Fund Budget

5. New Business/Next Agenda

6. Adjourn