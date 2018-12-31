College News

Zekiel Cammarata of Springfield has been named to theDean’s List of Elmira College, in Elmira, N.Y.m for the fall 2018 term. Full-time students who achieve a grade point average of 3.600 or higher at the end of any Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List at the college.

Ainsley Bertone of Springfield has been named to the Nazareth College Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester. Bertone is majoring in Musical Theater at the Rochester, N.Y., college. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.