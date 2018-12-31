Community & Arts events: Jan. 4-Jan. 6, 2019

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Jan. 4: Tots track animals at Nature Museum event



Snow falls, ponds freeze, and cold winds blow during the wintertime in Northern New England. Surprisingly, many animals are still out and about. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, learn about the different animals of our

region and how they survive the winter at The Nature Museum at 186 Townshend Road, in Grafton.

Investigate animal pelts, paws, wings and feathers to get a closer look at some of these animals’ adaptations. Identify tracks and find clues to look for in the snow and ice. Bring warm clothes and snowshoes to search of winter animal tracks and signs. Recommended for children ages 3 to 6 years old. The cost is $5 per child if registered in advance here; drop-in cost is $8 per child. Caregivers are free. For more information, visit www.nature-museum.org or call 802-843-2111.

Jan. 5: True-life adventure ‘Born in China’ screened



Rated G, Disneynature’s new true-life adventure film Born in China takes an epic journey into the wilds of China where few people have ever ventured.

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium presents the film, which follows the stories of three animal families from 7 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5 at Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

A doting panda bear mother guides her growing baby as she begins to explore and seek independence. A 2-year-old golden monkey who feels displaced by his new baby sister joins up with a group of free-spirited outcasts. And a mother snow leopard—an elusive animal rarely caught on camera—faces the very real drama of raising her two cubs in one of the harshest and most unforgiving environments on the planet.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free movie; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be furnished by Berkshire Bank, and water by FOLA. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

Jan. 5: Try on the newest equipment at First Run

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5 try out the latest gear from Elan and Head at the First Run Ski Shop at 5 Village Lodge Road, Stratton Mountain Resort.

For more information, call 1-800-787-2886 or visit stratton.com.

Jan. 5: Andover Snow Riders’ Pasta Dinner & Auction

The Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders are hosting its annual Pasta Dinner and Blind Auction at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Andover Town Hall at 953 Andover Road, in Andover.

The pasta dinner starts at 5 p.m., door prize drawings and the auctions start at 6:15 p.m. Dinner includes pasta, salad, drinks and desserts. Gluten free pasta will be available. The price is $15 per couple, individuals $10, Kids 12 and under free.

Auction items are donations from local businesses and club supporters. If you or your business would like to donate desserts or auction items, contact the group by Friday, Jan. 4 by calling Nicholas Baker at 802-875-2343 or emailing andoversnowridersvt@gmail.com.

Jan. 6: Fight cancer at snowshoe fundraiser

Join Komen Snowshoe Vermont for the 2019 Komen Vermont Snowshoe on Sunday, Jan. 6 at the Sun Bowl at 5 Village Lodge Road, Stratton Mountain Resort. Participants can register for a 3K or 5K Snowshoe Walk, or a 3K Snowshoe Run.

Proceeds support local service organizations serving women and men facing a breast cancer diagnosis, the Susan G. Komen national breast cancer research program. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

This is the schedule for the day:

7:30-8:45 a.m.: new registrations, pre-registered pick-up bib & T-shirt, drop-off fundraising donations, and raffle ticket sales

8:40 a.m.: Kids Snowshoe Fun Dash (5 and under are free)

8:45 a.m.: Survivors/Those Living with Metastatic Disease Group Photo, immediately followed by Fundraising Recognition

9 a.m.: 3K Snowshoe Run start time

9:10 a.m.: 5K and 3K Snowshoe Walk start time

For more information, call 1-800-787-2886 or visit here.

