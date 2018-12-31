End 2018 on the sweetest of notes
The Yankee Chef | Dec 31, 2018 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
It’s never too cold for a sundae.
And not just any old sundae, but a sundae where the ice cream melts and swims with a sweet sauce of scented apples and crunch nuts.
End 2018 with this delicious treat!
2 cups diced apple
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup apple juice
1/4 cup sugar, divided
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/2 cup roasted nuts of your choice, roughly chopped (I used jarred chestnuts) *
1/4 cup rolled oats
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
2 cups frozen vanilla yogurt
Combine apple with lemon juice and toss well; set aside.
Place apple juice in a large skillet and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Stir in apple mixture, half the sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, cover, reduce heat to low and simmer about 5 minutes, or until apples are just tender.
Remove from heat and keep warm.
In another skillet, add nuts, oats, butter and remainder of sugar, stir well and cook over medium heat for about 3 minutes, or until sugar has melted and mixture is well-coated.
Remove from heat and set aside.
Place 1 scoop frozen yogurt to a serving dish, pour half the apple mixture over the top, followed by half the chestnut mixture.
Repeat and serve immediately.
* Place nuts in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook until you can smell them and they are starting to darken, stirring almost constantly. Many use pecans because of their intense aroma when roasting, but almonds, macadamia and cashews are great as well. Even boiled peanuts.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
