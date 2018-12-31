TRSU board meeting agenda for Jan 3, 2019
The Board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular monthly meeting on from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 3 2019 at the Roost Building at Fletcher Farm, 611 Rt. 103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. December 6, 2018 Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT:
VI. OLD BUSINESS:
a. FY20 Budget, 3rd Draft
b. Consistent Benefits – Non-Union Bargaining Staff
c. Update on Superintendent Evaluation
VII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Policies, First Read
b. Current Financials
c. Strategic Plan
d. Ratify Teachers’ Master Agreement
e. Ratify Support Staff Master Agreement
VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Thursday, February 7, 2019 – Roost Building
ADJOURNMENT: …..……………………….……………………………………………………..Action
