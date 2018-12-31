TRSU board meeting agenda for Jan 3, 2019

The Board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular monthly meeting on from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 3 2019 at the Roost Building at Fletcher Farm, 611 Rt. 103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda:

I.  CALL TO ORDER:

a.  Roll Call

II.  APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III.  APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a.  December 6, 2018 Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V.  SUPERINTENDENT REPORT:

VI. OLD BUSINESS:

a. FY20 Budget, 3rd Draft
b. Consistent Benefits – Non-Union Bargaining Staff
c. Update on Superintendent Evaluation

VII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Policies, First Read
b. Current Financials
c. Strategic Plan
d. Ratify Teachers’ Master Agreement
e. Ratify Support Staff Master Agreement

VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. Thursday, February 7, 2019 – Roost Building

 ADJOURNMENT: …..……………………….……………………………………………………..Action

