TRSU board meeting agenda for Jan 3, 2019

The Board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular monthly meeting on from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 3 2019 at the Roost Building at Fletcher Farm, 611 Rt. 103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. December 6, 2018 Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT:

VI. OLD BUSINESS:

a. FY20 Budget, 3rd Draft

b. Consistent Benefits – Non-Union Bargaining Staff

c. Update on Superintendent Evaluation

VII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Policies, First Read

b. Current Financials

c. Strategic Plan

d. Ratify Teachers’ Master Agreement

e. Ratify Support Staff Master Agreement

VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. Thursday, February 7, 2019 – Roost Building

ADJOURNMENT: …..……………………….……………………………………………………..Action