Special Chester Select Board meeting for Jan. 8

| Jan 06, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 2, 2019 Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Continue Review of Preliminary Draft General Fund Budget

4. New Business/Next Agenda

5. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.