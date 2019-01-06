Special Chester Select Board meeting for Jan. 8
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 2, 2019 Select Board meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Continue Review of Preliminary Draft General Fund Budget
4. New Business/Next Agenda
5. Adjourn
