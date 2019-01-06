St. Johnsbury man sought in connection with kidnapping, sexual assault

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The FBI, the Vermont State Police and the Hartford Police Department are searching for a man wanted for a number of crimes including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Everett Simpson, age 41, most recently of St. Johnsbury, Vt., is urged to call 911, their nearest police department or VSP barracks, or the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425.

Police say people should use extreme caution and not approach Simpson. Instead, if you think you have spotted Simpson, you should call police immediately with any potential sightings. Simpson was last known to be driving a stolen 2014 silver Kia Forte sedan with New Hampshire license plate 396 7479. Simpson is described as white, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and is balding.

According to police, at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, a man forced a woman and her child into their car and drove to Vermont. On reaching White River Junction, police say the man forced the woman to rent a room at a hotel, where he proceeded to sexually assault the her. The victim is a stranger to the assailant, and was targeted at random, according to a VSP press release. When the assailant left the hotel room, the victim and her child were able to reach safety and contact the police.

Police say that three days earlier, Simpson had stolen a car and escaped from a substance-abuse rehabilitation facility in eastern Vermont.

Authorities say they have searched locations where Simpson is known to have lived or may have had connections, including an apartment in St. Johnsbury, but as of 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, they had not found Simpson.

In September, Simpson was arrested for a vehicle theft, high-speed pursuit and aggravated assault on a Vermont State Police trooper in Lyndonville.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, Vermont State Police, Hartford police and the Manchester, N.H., Police Department in conjunction with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont.