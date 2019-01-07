Chester Chatter: When I didn’t make the grade

By Ruthie Douglas © 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Here it is, another New Year. It has made be recall the years gone by. My growing-up years were mostly happy.

And then I went to 1st Grade. That’s when I had to deal with being left-handed and following rules and directions, which I was not used to.

I did not make it past the 1st Grade that year. To this day, I still have the report card announcing that I would not be moving on to the 2nd Grade, saying that I was too immature.

I loved the boys. They did not hurt my feelings and did not care that I was not pretty. Call me a tomboy. I like to climb trees, play softball, ride bikes and spit. I hated dresses and preferred dungarees.

Middle school found me more settled down partly because in those days, girls were supposed to wear dresses instead of pants. I also began to think of boys differently.

Fast forward, and I married young and moved to a farm. My days as a farmer’s wife could be a novel. As I lay here in my Rehab bed, I have been recalling those days long gone by.

Transitions and happenings

Our thoughts are with Diane Mueller on the loss of her mother Ruth Pfanner.

Sympathy to Chris and Randy Stone on the loss of the father Larry Stone. You are in our thoughts.

John Orchitt lost his home to a fire on Friday night. One January, we also lost our home to a fire. It is not easy to recover but with help from friends and neighbors, it will happen. Wishing you the best, John.

Bernard Crosier, well known to many in this area, has died. Ernie Crosier of Chester was his son. We reach out to Ernie in sympathy.

Friends and family made my birthday happy. Folks stopped by with gifts and happy birthday wishes. I received many cards. Thank you all.

Smokey the Bear is 75 years old.

Card shower for Phoebe Barnes

The family of Phoebe Barnes is celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, Jan. 10 with a card shower. Phoebe has been a resident of Chester for more than 60 years since she moved here with her late husband, Albert Barnes.

Phoebe worked in Chester and together with her husband raised their six children — Lewis, Tim, Kathy, Kevin, Richard and Julie — in Chester. Please help us wish her the happiest of birthdays with a card.

Cards can be sent to:

Phoebe Barnes

354 Depot St.

Chester, Vt. 05143

This week’s trivia question: Where was the restaurant and bar Time Out located?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: You could rollerskate at Town Hall in Chester on Sundays.



Street Talk



What are your goals for 2019?