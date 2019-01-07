Community & Arts Events: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2019

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Jan. 11: Story in film of St. Francis of Assisi

On Friday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Stone Church Film presents Brother Sun, Sister Moon, a film portraying St. Francis of Assisi’s spiritual practice of devotion and his humble life of service.

Admission is by donation. The film screens at the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Franco Zeffirelli, Suso Cecchi D’Amico, Kenneth Ross, and Lina Wertmuller co-authored the screenplay with some fictionalizations added to the true story of St. Francis of Assisi.

Brother Sun, Sister Moon is a inspired piece of filmmaking with outdoor photography and stunning views of Assisi, the towers of San Gimignamo, and Monreale’s basilica.

Folk songs — written and sung by Donovan — give the film parabolic beauty and emotional impact.

For more information call 802-460-0110 or visit here.

Jan. 12: Take a gondola ride to hike Stratton

Meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 12 at the Stratton Base Lodge, 43 Sun Bowl Road, Stratton, outside the southwest corner. Allow at least 15 to 20 minutes to walk in or bus from the parking lot.

The group will ride to the summit of Stratton Ski area on the gondola, courtesy of Stratton Resort. No dogs allowed on the gondola.

Snowshoe to the south peak where we will meet the Long Trail, hike north to Stratton Pond, return on the Catamount Trail to a Stratton ski trail and down the ski trail back to the base lodge. Wear extra clothing. The club goes as slow as the slowest hiker. Bring lunch, snacks, fluids and headlamp — just in case. This is a moderate hike.

Reservations are required. Call Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or email dbrspruce@gmail.com.

Jan. 13: Explore cluelessness at First Universal Parish

Nicholas Boke will speak on “When was the last time you felt clueless?” at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13 at the First Universal Parish of Chester.

He appropriated the idea from the sign in front of a nearby Congregational church prompting him to think long and hard about both the nature of cluelessness and the question of how often he felt it — which is often.

The church is located at 211 North St., in Chester. Free childcare is available for children under 5. For more information, visit www.chestervtuu.org, call 802-875-3257 or email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com.

Jan. 13: Snowshoe along West River with GM Club

At 1 p.m., on Sunday Jan. 13, meet in front of the Weston Playhouse at 703 Main St. in Weston. Snowshoe in to the site of the former West River CCC Camp and also explore extensive beaver ponds there, 5 miles North of Weston village off Vermont Route 155.

The hike is easy in difficulty — 1/2 mile each way — but the headwaters of the West River must be crossed. Bring extra clothes and especially extra socks, snacks, and fluids.

Reservations required. Contact Andrew Harper at 802-430-3859 or ap_harper@hotmail.com.

Jan. 17: Knit with friends at Knit Knite in Chester

Join the Six Loose Ladies at 287 Main St. in Chester for knitting from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. If you need help with a project, Wednesday nights are the perfect time to bring it by.

You also can call the shop to arrange a tutorial at your convenience.

Knit Knites are weekly gatherings to knit, crochet or spin or do any other portable project. Gentlemen who prefer fiber are also invited to join in. There is often coffee and sweets in the evenings.

For more information, visit www.sixlooseladies.com/sit-knit, call 802-875-7373 or email 6looseladies@gmail.com.

