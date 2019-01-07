Sweet-tart cheesecake dip to dig into for winter



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

I know, I know… the last thing you want is a heavy dessert after what you went through during the holidays.

However, the sensation of tart and sweet mixed together, and the fact that you can enjoy this sitting in front of a fire throughout the winter, makes this irresistible to make and enjoy!

1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 cup marshmallow fluff

1 cup whipped topping

1 cup all-fruit, preserves or jam of your choice

1/2 cup lemon curd

Dipping Crackers, recipe below (see NOTE)

Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until aerated and softened on high speed.

Add fluff and whipped topping. Continue beating until smooth.

Fold in topping and lemon curd and serve with crackers for dipping. Keep cold until ready for dipping.

(I cut up soft tortilla shells, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and baked them for about 20 minutes, on 350-degrees F. I then removed them, very lightly spray each with nonstick cooking spray on each side and tossed them with cinnamon sugar.)

NOTE: Use graham crackers if desired.