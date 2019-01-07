Magic Mtn. opens lift to mid-mountain

By Shawn Cunningham

Decades after its construction was begun, Magic Mountain’s Green Chair lift took its first skiers to mid-mountain on Saturday.

Just before 2 p.m., resort President Geoff Hatheway christened the lift with a bottle of sparkling wine to the cheers of a patient group of skiers who had lined up for the first rides.

The Green Chair – the first new lift at Magic since the 1980s – takes skiers halfway up the eastside of the mountain to an area called Sunshine Corner, where beginners, intermediate and expert skiers can find a number of trails to suit them. Also at Sunshine Corner they can find refreshments being served from a food and beverage cabin.

According to Hatheway, this is another step in making Magic — which has long been known as a mountain for expert skiers — more friendly to beginners and families.

Less than a year ago, the mountain moved its ski school learning center to a less traveled area between the Black Chair and the condominiums on the westside of the resort and opened a “magic carpet style” lift for beginners.

With the Green Chair, beginners who might have been intimidated by going to the top of the mountain on one of the other chair lifts can get to seven trails rated for their skill level. When the season is over, the lift will be used for ferrying participants in events such as weddings to and from Sunshine Corner.

Before the lift opened, Hatheway toasted the crew that made it possible and promised more progress on the mountain.

According to Hatheway, the Act 250 permit to install a quad lift has been approved. The lift, which was operating at Stratton’s Snowbowl until last season, will replace the Black Chair in much the same footprint.